Despite a hard year for many businesses and residents in Central Texas, one industry has been having a good year due to the coronavirus pandemic — wineries.
Local wineries and vineyards have seen a decrease in their number of customers and sales, allowing them to focus on their craft. This increased focus, along with a good amount of rain early in the year, has led to large harvests by local vineyards.
June Ritterbusch, owner of the Salado Winery, said this year’s harvest has been the second best she has seen in her 15 years of business.
“Sales had been really strong in our business so the coronavirus has really thrown us for the loop,” Ritterbusch said. “We have really thrown ourselves into the wine making since we are not quite so busy with selling. But (the harvest) was also because the vineyards were so productive in the area.”
Without much selling to focus on, Ritterbusch said her winery decided to upgrade and purchase new machines to help with production while also purchasing grapes from other local vineyards.
In addition to harvesting almost three tons of grapes at her family’s farm, Ritterbusch bought 11 tons from 3 Texans Vineyard in Temple and four tons from Country Springs Vineyard and Wine Garden in Lorena. In total, the winery processed more than 17 tons of grapes, which produced about 3,000 gallons of wine.
To capitalize on this growth, Ritterbusch said, she had made investments in new machinery such as new tanks and an automatic corker, making wine production easier.
“Part of (the good harvest) was the weather, it happened that we got rains at the right time in the spring,” Ritterbusch said. “I know the summer has been really dry, but for us, as the grape growers, we need the rain in the spring time and it doesn’t matter if it is dry in June or July. The fruit was just bountiful this year.”
Kim Langston, owner of 3 Texans Winery, said this year’s 15-ton harvest has been her young vineyard’s most bountiful. Her previous best harvest was 12 tons.
Langston said this leap in the amount of grapes produced is partly due to having more time to address overcrowding on the vines and prune leaves. Both actions affect the number and quality of the grapes.
While nobody in her industry likes to have their wineries and tasting rooms closed, Langston said it did come at the right time to focus on the final stage of harvesting.
“The last six weeks before you start to harvest, in late July and all of August, that is a really critical time in a vineyard,” Langston said. “You have to do a lot of labor when it comes to thinning, either leaf thinning or fruit set thinning, since that is the time when you have got to get in there and that is a lot of labor hours. I work in the tasting room, but (the coronavirus) allowed me to step out of the tasting room and focus in the vineyard a little more than I would have really been allowed to.”
While the year has been good for growing, Langston and Mary Timmons, owner of Country Springs Vineyard, said the downsides of the pandemic have hurt their business side more.
All three wineries were forced to close the sales side of their business, relying mostly on to-go ordering. Langston said she has closed twice during the pandemic, with the second being harder for her business since restaurants, her competition, have been allowed to reopen while she couldn’t.
When the state allowed for restaurants to reopen, it classified wineries and breweries the same as bars, forcing them to remain closed and hurting many local businesses.
Both Timmons and Langston have taken advantage of a recent change to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rules allowing some bars, breweries and wineries to temporarily reclassify themselves as restaurants so they can reopen.
Ritterbusch said her business would survive the pandemic despite decreased sales, and decided not to reclassify her business as a restaurant.
“The second closure is what really hurt us because we were closed but restaurants weren’t,” Langston said. “If customers have the choice between purchasing an alcoholic beverage somewhere and sit on the patio, they were able to do that at restaurants but not able to do that at wineries. But now that we have been open again, since mid August, with the new TABC rules and the ability to actually open, we are actually doing OK.”
Ritterbusch said she hopes the wine made from this year’s grapes will be at least one good thing that comes out of this year, and is already prepared to sell more after the pandemic ends.
“To be honest, I really think our industry will bounce back once we get beyond coronavirus, and we will be ready because we have a lot of wine made,” she said.