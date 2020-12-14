BELTON — A vote on a proposed ordinance regulating the game room industry in Bell County has once again been postponed.
The Bell County Commissioners Court voted to table the ordinance Monday after a legal opinion by the county attorney that said the county might first need to follow additional steps before a vote. The opinion concerned how the ordinance would cost game rooms in the county money through the taking process.
The Private Real Property Rights Preservation Act, the chapter of the Texas government code, imposes certain approval steps on ordinances if they are found to be conducting a taking.
“If there may be a taking involved you are required to post that notice,” County Attorney Jim Nichols said. “It is hard for me, knowing the number of places we are talking about and the ownership of these places, that I can say for certain that no, you are not doing a taking. I do think that this statuette, … if we are going to regulate something to the point of we are going to limit how someone can use their property, and in this case, we are certainly limiting what kind of business can open in that property, then we are going to have to do some kind of analysis.”
The Texas government code defines a taking as a governmental action that affects private real property and is the producing cause of a reduction of at least 25 percent in the market value of that property.
If the ordinance is found to be a taking, the county will need to post a public hearing notice a month in advance and conduct a takings impact assessment.
Due to not knowing how many game rooms were in the county, and where they are located, commissioners found it hard to determine if the assessment and notice were needed.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county might need to seek help to determine what is needed from a group that has done this sort of assessment before since neither he nor the county attorney have any experience with the issue.
“To me, if we believe it applies, and legal counsel told us they believe it applies, then our first step is to engage this takings assessment,” Blackburn said. “(It) will help us identify what applies, what doesn’t apply and really what we might do or not do to our regulations in order to move forward.”
County officials said they currently don’t know when the ordinance will be brought back up to be voted on at this point.