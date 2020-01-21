Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday selected state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, to be the vice chair of the Sunset Advisory Commission.
This is the third time Buckingham — who represents Bell County — has served on the Sunset Advisory Commission, which reviews state agencies and recommends changes.
Buckingham previously served from 2013-15 as a public member of the commission. Then, in 2017, she served on the commission as a legislator.
The senator said she is honored to be appointed as vice chair.
“Over the past two years, I have worked closely with my fellow Sunset Commissioners to create efficiencies in government by decreasing the regulatory burden Texans feel through our reviews of state agencies,” Buckingham said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing this work as vice chair.”
Patrick, a Republican, made four new appointments to the commission: Sens. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper; Eddie Lucio, D-Brownsville; and Angela Paxton, R-McKinney. Fort Worth resident Ralph Duggins is Patrick’s public member appointee.
“I am confident these appointees will ensure that our state agencies employ conservative principles in both planning and execution and that they remain accountable to the people of Texas,” Patrick said in a statement.