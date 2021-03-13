Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $762.5 million in sales tax allocations in March, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to weather the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in March compared to the same month last year. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
An exception to that trend is Milam County, which is set to receive $82,545, a 2.78% decrease from last year’s allocation. This is despite every municipality in the county receiving an increase over last year’s allocations during March.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to March last year. It is expected to receive about $2.04 million, a 15.82% increase from last year.
Belton experienced a decrease in its allocation. It will get $493,613, an 8.73% drop.
The total March allocations for Texas represent a slight 0.5% decrease from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.98 million in sales tax allocations in March, an increase of 20.34% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.31 million in sales tax revenue, a 25.47% increase from the allocation distributed in March 2020, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $680,704, a 32.88% increase from last March.
This month Nolanville is receiving $112,469, a 36.36% increase over the same month last year.
Troy will get $48,827, a 6.35% increase from March 2020.
Salado is set to receive $41,616 this month, a 16.79% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $23,137 in March, a 2.71% increase compared to March last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $241,920 this month for a 5.83% increase from last year’s allocations during March.
Copperas Cove saw a 1.63% decrease in March allocations over last year; it is set to receive $625,051.
Gatesville experienced a 17.79% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $183,174.
Milam County
Cameron is expected to receive $69,180 in March, a 3.34% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $65,669 this month, a 14.633% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $14,500, a 10.33% increase from March 2019.