For the past three years, downtown Belton was filled with the smoky aroma of bacon, the sound of blues and plenty of craft brew for a two-day festival in the fall.
That will not happen this year.
City officials announced this week they canceled Belton’s Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We get a lot of positive feedback from people about this festival, which has grown every year,” tourism manager Judy Garrett said. “I know people would love to get out and enjoy some good music together, but canceling this year is the right decision. We don’t want to unnecessarily endanger anyone.”
This year would have marked the fourth consecutive year for the festival, which started in 2017.
The city started the event as a way to introduce out-of-towners to downtown Belton, Garrett told the Telegram three years ago.
“Everybody loves bacon. Everybody loves blues. Some like brews and everybody loves Belton,” Garrett previously said of how she came up with the idea for the festival.
The festival has taken place near the Bell County Courthouse and featured live entertainment, beer and a bacon cook off.
“The plan right now is to resume the festival in the fall of 2021,” a news release from the city of Belton states.