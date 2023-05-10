More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflowed near Bird Creek, the city of Temple said Wednesday.
breaking
More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Temple
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Bell County Expo Center naming rights awarded to Cadence Bank for $2.8 million
- 2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- UPDATE: Codefendant recounts slayings at Marks capital murder trial
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- Fort Worth motorist killed in collision near Rockdale
- Juror excused from Marks capital murder trial during closed hearing
- Second Temple home invasion reported
- Phone data connects Marks, co-defendant to locations in double slaying
- Witness: Marks confessed to 2019 slaying; judge to rule on testimony before jury
- Temple teenager charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon