Area food pantries are adjusting how they distribute food to their clients in response to the county’s Level 2 COVID-19 Action Plan.
Typically, people picking up groceries at one of the area food pantries stand in line as they collect their groceries and are much closer to each other than the recommended six feet distance between each person.
All of the pantries rely heavily on volunteers and a goal is to keep volunteers, staff and clients safe.
Food pantries, Helping Hands Ministry, Churches Touching Lives in Christ, Love of Christ and St. Vincent de Paul in Temple are currently restricting services to food delivery.
Helping Hands
Helping Hands Ministry, 2210 Holland Road in Belton, is not open to the public and instead is offering home delivery of groceries to the families it serves. Home delivery will continue indefinitely until Bell County returns to Phase 1 precautions, according to a release.
Last week, Helping Hands sent out a notice looking for 100 volunteers to help with the food deliveries.
Helpings Hands serves around 500 people each week and according to Bekah Prince, operations manager, there are enough volunteers this week to make the home deliveries.
Those interested in finding out details or in signing up to volunteer, may contact Prince at bekah@helpinghandsbelton.org or 817-319-7970.
Churches Touching Lives for Christ
Churches Touching Lives for Christ, 702 W. Ave. G, distributes food to its clients on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
On Monday, volunteers were packing up grocery bags that will be handed out today to individuals who arrive to pick up their food.
Distribution will begin at 12:30 p.m.
CTLC clients will be asked to approach the pantry in their cars from the east on Avenue G. They will enter the parking lot and drive along the side of the building where they will be handed the food. They will then drive down the alley and exit on Avenue F.
Retha Snelson, CTLC board member, said she had talked to Temple police who said they will help out with traffic if there is a problem.
“Avenue G will be a little congested for a short period of time,” Snelson said.
The Central Texas Food Bank has indicated that food and deliveries should remain as usual, said Chris Ballard, CTLC director.
“The produce market won’t be open, but otherwise we’re in good shape,” Ballard said.
St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul, 106 W. Ave. D. will close its thrift store this week.
“We will not be taking donations nor doing any pickups,” said Cindy Snodgrass, St. Vincent de Paul board member. “We believe this is in the best interest of our friends, clients, customers, volunteers and staff. We will re-evaluate the next week after this week.”
On Thursday, there will be a “modified food pantry.”
No one will get out of their car. They will receive a prepared sack of food through their car window. There will be no produce and no bread given out.
No information taken, simply line up, drive through, get a bag and exit the property.
“On Wednesday, we hope to have enough volunteers that can prepare 100 sacks of food to pass out on Thursday,” Snodgrass said. “If you can, please come help between 1 and 4 p.m.”
Love of Christ Food Pantry
Love of Christ Food Pantry, 2000 Airport Road, will be open normal hours — 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11:15 a.m. Thursday.
There will be drive-through service only. Clients should remain in cars. Watch for signs, there will be a new traffic flow system.
There will be no senior boxes or clothing this week.
Clothing donations will not be accepted this week.
Check the Love of Christ Pantry Facebook page for updates.