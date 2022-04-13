Belton City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday that reaffirmed Belton’s need for additional water treatment capacity by 2035 — a motion that followed a summer 2021 update to the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s water system master plan.
“BCWCID No. 1 … is planning an expansion of the Belton Water Treatment Plant totaling 28 million gallons of water per day to meet area needs for Killeen, Belton, Copperas Cove and rural water districts,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said in a staff report. “With the Stillhouse Plant in operation, there is a five-year window, to 2027, for design and construction of the needed Belton Water Treatment Plant expansion.”
Listi — who noted that the city of Belton did not participate in the $60 million construction of the Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant due to its location in west Bell County — said the project is currently estimated at $152.6 million.
However, that cost will be prorated with 50% to be paid by Killeen, 25% to be paid by Copperas Cove, 14.3% to be paid by Belton, 7.1% to be paid by BCWCID No. 3 and 3.6% to be paid by 439 Water Supply Corp., according to BCWCID No. 1.
“Belton’s estimated cost for four million gallons of water per day to address our need would be $22 million to Belton water customers,” Listi said. “BCWCID No. 1 will issue 30-year bonds to finance this cost, with our cost to be borne by water customers through utility rate adjustments.”
These adjustments will be incorporated into the fiscal year 2022 utility rate study — an analysis currently underway, according to the city of Belton.
“While the precise costs and rates have not yet been determined, the water volumetric rate would have to increase from $3.70 to $4.63 per one thousand gallons to generate sufficient funding for the annual debt service on a $22 million, 30-year bond that is issued at 3% interest,” Listi said.
The $152.6 million estimate also includes an escalation to the midpoint of construction and a 40% contingency.
“These steps are necessary given the extraordinary market conditions and supply chain issues and most recently the expected inflation associated with the Russian invasion and global impacts,” a BCWCID No. 1 report said.
Although BCWCID No. 1 has yet to accept any bids for the project, it is hopeful that the design process can begin in 2023 with construction to be completed by 2027.
“It is important for us to be a partner here and to preserve this capacity,” Listi said during a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday. “We won’t need it immediately but we will certainly need it within our planned horizon.”
BCWCID No. 1 is expected to present a contract amendment for Belton City Council action when project details are finalized, according to the city of Belton.