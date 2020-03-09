Temple-based Texell Credit Union is a step closer to moving its downtown office to a West Temple site after the City Council approved a zoning change last week.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the first reading of the rezoning of 12.1 acres on the west side of the city Thursday, making way for the credit union to build their new office on the lot. The change in zoning will switch the land from multiple-family to office zoning.
The proposed office would be located at 7154 Honeysuckle Drive, north of the busy West Adams Avenue-Hilliard Road intersection and down the road from the new Crossroads Park.
City officials said Texell’s plans for the site include the possibility of tenants renting office space on the site.
Texell officials did not return a Telegram call Monday.
While some portions of land around the future office site still retain its agriculture zoning, the move to more commercial needs aligns with the city’s plans for the area. During Thursday’s meeting, Planning Director Brian Chandler said the new zoning will fit in with the planned current and future land uses.
“We are undergoing a new comprehensive plan process, which will be seen shortly coming probably in May,” Chandler said. “A part of that (plan) is the future land use map that we use often. (The zoning change) is actually consistent with what the future land use plan in the proposed comprehensive plan is calling (for).”
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city identified the intersection of West Adams and Hilliard, just south of the new development, as an area that they expect to become a “live-work-play” environment.
Simmons said this sort of business investment coming to West Temple is a major reason why the city started their West Outer Loop Project that will connect with north and south Interstate 35.
“Expanding the Outer Loop has been an important priority for the city of Temple and the Reinvestment Zone No. 1,” Simmons said. “The purpose of building a major arterial roadway around the city was to connect I-35 North and South with West Temple, in order to increase connectivity and capacity as well as spur this exact type of business development. Our goal is to make sure we continue to build out the proper infrastructure needed to support the city of Temple’s accelerating growth.”
The second, and final, reading of the proposed changes will take place during the Council’s regular March 19 meeting.