Austin-based Tiff’s Treats will hold a grand opening Saturday for its new Temple store.
The business — known for its baked-to-order cookie delivery — will open Saturday at 2102 S. 31st Street in The District Shopping Center. The store is across the street from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
Tiff’s Treats said it will deliver warm, fresh cookies to Temple and offer a courier service with an additional fee to Belton, Killeen, Harker Heights, Salado, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood, according to a news release.
“We’ve received many enthusiastic requests through social media to bring warm cookies to Temple,” said Tiffany Chen, Tiff’s Treats co-founder, said in the news release. “We’re ready to deliver on those requests and help create warm cookie moments for our new customers in and around Temple.”
The company also operates stores in Georgetown and Waco.
The store’s grand opening celebration will include prizes with fans in Temple.
“Join us for this ticketed charity event to celebrate our new Temple store,” the company said. “Each $5 ticket buys a one-dozen box of cookies (6 snickerdoodle, 6 chocolate chip) and benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple. Customers may add up to two additional dozen-cookie boxes for $5 each when purchasing their ticket.
Ticket holders in line before 9:45 a.m. will be entered to win prizes, including a grand prize with a $250 gift card, Tiff’s Treats Elites membership and a 1-year Blue Ribbon Club membership.
Tiff’s Treats offers a menu of 11 classic cookie flavors, periodic flavor-of-the-week options and brownies.