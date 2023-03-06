Bell County Commissioners — following a lengthy discussion Monday — decided not to accept the maintenance responsibility for multiple roads in a new subdivision.
Acceptance of the roads within Phase IX of the Three Creeks subdivision, located west of Belton’s city limits, was denied in a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Louie Minor opposing.
Commissioner Russell Schneider expressed his reluctance to accept any of the roads in this phase of the project for multiple reasons. He said that the subdivision, as constructed, did not meet the county’s subdivision regulations.
The two of the main concerns for Schneider and the other Commissioners was the fact that the main road for this phase was a private street and that this phase only had one exit for 235 lots.
“We don’t allow a gate on a county road so that is why that became a private road, but it still doesn’t check the boxes for us in regards to the regulations,” Schneider said. “It would need a variance from us.”
Officials said the proposed phase of the subdivision includes about 1.25 miles of road and empties out onto Stone Oak Drive instead of the larger Three Creeks Boulevard nearby.
Schneider said that another road in the development, Rocking M Lane was not built to the required specifications after the county asked because developers said it would be too expensive. He said that now there have already been multiple failures along that roadway because it wasn’t built to its specifications.
Currently, the city of Belton maintains Rocking M Lane due to a prior agreement with the Three Creeks developers.
Schneider said he estimates that this phase of the development may also be maintained by the city as well despite it being outside the city limits.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said a gate on the proposed street leading into this phase of the subdivision makes it a private road and unable to be accepted by the county.
“The fact of the matter is that, even if the roads were built to the county standards, it still has to follow our subdivision regulations,” Whitson said. “A private road is not within our subdivision regulations for us to maintain that road. So there is more than how the road is built.”
Whitson also noted that he was inclined to side with Schneider, who represents the area, because it will be his job to help maintain those roads and deal with the residents in that area.
Scott Brooks, the engineer for the subdivision, said that the decision on entrances to the subdivision was settled months ago and it wasn’t something that the county should go back to.
“The resolution does not propose rejecting the private road, it proposes rejecting all of the roads, which doesn’t make sense to me,” Brooks said. “The resolution, as it is worded, seems to be going back on something. If we are talking about the private road maybe we have something to talk about.”
Officials did note that, while the county deferred to Belton for approval on the plats for the subdivision, that did not mean Commissioners needed to accept the roads if they felt they did not meet the required standards.