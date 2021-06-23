Thousands of Milam County residents might soon be on their way to a more stable and speedier internet connection as commissioners apply for a federal grant.
After a year of heavy reliance on the internet during the coronavirus pandemic, the Milam County Commissioner Court decided to move forward on applying for a grant Monday to improve internet infrastructure in the county. The grant being sought by the county is from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and would go towards laying fiber-optic internet lines in the area.
County officials said they do not yet know how big of a grant the county will apply for, as work still needs to be done before the August deadline.
County Judge Steve Young said a good internet connection is becoming more and more important in today’s world, for business, schools and personal uses.
“You got to lay the fiber and then get the customers, and that is a big deal and a big undertaking,” Young said. And that is why it is important for government to provide something that everyone needs, and it is almost kind of getting to be like water. You have to have water to survive, and if you are in the business world, you have to have internet to survive.”
Young said that he hopes the project will allow about 5,000 of the county’s 9,109 households to get connected to faster internet service. He said the county plans on running lines to Buckholts, Cameron, Milano, Gause, Rockdale and Thorndale.
Currently, many Milam County residents are using wireless internet, with speeds in the range of 25 megabytes download and three megabytes upload.
The grant, if approved, would give the county a fiber-optic connection with speeds of 100 megabytes download and 25 megabytes upload.
County officials said the grant needs to be applied for by Aug. 17, with a decision being made by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by Dec. 1. Before applying, the county will need to partner with a private entity for the project, something that is currently underway through a competitive bidding process.
For the grant, Young said, the county will need to supply 10 percent of the funds while the internet company they contract with supplying some other benefit not yet decided. He said the company needed to supply some benefit to this deal since they would be the ones making the most money from increased service.
Using $100,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the county also approved the funding of a broadband assessment by Connected Nation Texas to determine the speed of service around the county.
Young said that the administration, which only has $288 million to distribute nationally, might not pick Milam County this year for the funding even though the county fits all the criteria. If the county is not picked, he said the county would continue to apply next year.
Young said the county needs to go through this process since the cost of expanding internet coverage is too much for a small county like Milam to do alone.
“Depending on what they (the administration) do they could give out a small amount or a larger amount, they have priorities but this county fits those priorities pretty well,” Young said. “But if we don’t get this one, we are … sure we are going to apply for the next one.”