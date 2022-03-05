The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Dan and Kandy Kirkley — who founded Hope for the Hungry in 1982 — with the 2021 Beltonian Award during its recent annual banquet at the Bell County Expo Center.
“The Beltonian Award is given in recognition of longtime achievement in volunteer service to the Belton community,” Randy Pittenger, the chamber of commerce’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “This year they celebrate 40 years of service to the children and people of Haiti, Belton and around the world.”
However, Pittenger emphasized how the pair’s service to their community has extended well past the creation of their non-profit organization.
Dan Kirkley has served on the Belton City Council since 2013, while Kandy Kirkley served on the Belton ISD board of trustees from 1984 to 1999.
“Their service has covered the range of education, church, service organization, youth programs and multiple areas that have improved the quality of life in our area,” Pittenger said. “Our community is better because of Dan and Kandy, so it is fitting and appropriate that we thank them for a lifetime of service to our community.”
Dan called the recognition “incredibly humbling.”
“It was a huge blessing for us and just an honor. We got to see people that we knew and it was totally unexpected,” he said. “My mom and dad moved here when I was 5 months old, so it’s the home I’ve always known. The quality of the people that have built this city and the kindness of our community is incredible.”
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce — which recognized Belton H-E-B Plus, Schoepf’s BBQ and Custom Signs as its businesses of the year — also presented Jordan Samfield with the Citizen of the Year Award, Sandy Smith with the Ambassador of the Year Award and Pete Fredenburg with the Legendary Impact Award.
“Jordan was instrumental in helping numerous local organizations, including the Chamber, obtain a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan during the pandemic,” Pittenger said. “He recognizes the importance of investing in community and advocates on behalf of businesses to obtain the support they need to grow and be successful.”
The chamber leader added how Samfield — who serves as the vice president of commercial lending for First Texas Bank — always is willing to lend a helping hand.
“His fellow board members recognized his investment in and support of our community so selected him for this special honor,” Pittenger said. “His positive attitude and strong servant heart is exactly what distinguishes Jordan Samfield, and resulted in him being named the 2021 Citizen of the Year.”
For Fredenburg, his selection for the Legendary Impact Award came after he led the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s football team to winning the NCAA Division III National Championship last December — his last game as head coach for the program.
“Coach Fredenburg’s impact on UMHB and the Belton community is impossible to measure or overstate,” Pittenger said. “The word ‘legend’ is often casually tossed around but in this case, I think we can all agree it is a good fit for the man who has brought extraordinary acclaim to UMHB and our community during the past 24 years as head coach of Cru Football. He may have retired, but his legacy is legendary.”
With the annual banquet wrapped up, Pittenger extended his gratitude to everyone that participated in this year’s festivities.
“This annual tradition of honoring and thanking those who step up and go the extra mile is important for our community,” he said.
A complete list of the awards presented last week can be accessed online at beltonchamber.com/2022-annual-awards-banquet.html.