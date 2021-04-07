BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Wednesday issued a boil water notice for some customers after a water main line break.
Customers affected by the notice live on Sunflower Lane, the supplier said.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.
In lieu of boiling, customers may purchased bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
A rescind notice will be issued by the supplier when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions may call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.