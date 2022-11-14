Reimbursement for entities across Texas — including Bell County — that have lost property tax revenue due to disabled veterans could see a change in next year’s legislative session.
Community leaders from across the county met in Belton Monday to discuss the change and other items that will be up for consideration next year.
The meeting, held at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, featured state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who represents central Bell County. Shine discussed last week’s election and bills he planned to propose for the upcoming 88th legislative session.
Monday was the first day that legislators could submit bills for the coming session, which is set to begin on Jan. 10.
Shine said he had already drafted several bills over the past few months, which he hoped to submit early.
“We want to get a low bill number,” Shine said. “Low bill numbers are kind of a psychological event to give you an opportunity to be one of the first bills to be referred to committees. Then it is then left up to members to work the committees to get their bills for hearings.”
Shine said he was also working on some other bills he planned to submit, though they would come later as there were some delays in the drafting process.
One of the key bills Shine hopes to submit and get passed this legislative session would change how the state compensates entities near military bases for lost property tax revenue caused by the 100% disabled veteran tax exemption.
Currently, Shine said that veterans who are 100% disabled are exempt from property taxes in the state, which greatly affects revenues for entities near military bases or Veteran Affairs facilities.
While Shine supports this exemption for veterans, he said that the state should contribute more for communities disproportionately affected by this issue.
Shine said the state only puts forward a total of about $19 million annually to reimburse the heavily affected 26 entities across the state.
Officials at the meeting also pointed out that the current reimbursement amount also only goes towards counties bordering military bases, despite other communities such as Temple and Belton, who don’t physically border a base, being affected.
“In Bell County, that particularly kicked Harker Heights out,” Shine said, “because Harker Heights, even though it is impacted by Fort Hood, doesn’t share a boundary with Fort Hood.
Shine said his bill would expand the number of entities that receive funding as well as allocate more money to these communities.
To fund this bill, Shine said he proposed taking the annual sales tax revenue generated by people living on military bases across the state and putting it back into the community.
Shine said that each year sales tax revenue for purchases made on post, or through websites such as Amazon, generate about $350 million across the state. He said that this money currently bypasses local communities and goes directly to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Shine said that, while he knew it would be hard to get the state to let go of this revenue source, it was something that should be done for local communities affected by the military.
“So our legislation is going to address this sales tax money, because that sales tax money should be money that is used for communities and come back to them for the purpose of maintaining the infrastructure to support those military instillations outside their city limits,” Shine said. “The military posts take care of everything internally but they still use the services of the community outside their gates.”
Appraisal districts
Another bill Shine plans to propose would add two new seats, with voting powers, to county tax appraisal districts throughout the state.
The two new seats, unlike others currently allowed under state law, would not represent taxing entities in their respective counties. Instead, these two members would represent residents and business owners.
Shine said both representatives would be chosen by the administrative law judge of a county, which is 146th District Court Judge Jack Jones in Bell County. Members on the district’s board serve two year terms.
Other parts of the bill would provide increased training to district officials and modify and existing position to become a taxpayer assistance offer who will help address grievances and suggest members for the two new seats.
“All of these things are for the purpose of trying to put more tools in the toolbox for property owners who pay the bills,” Shine said. “The bottom line is that we want … accountability and transparency. All of that is geared in that direction.”
Tax appraisal grievances
Other bills Shine plans to introduce include allowing for electronic payments and communications with the appraisal district, on an opt-in basis, as well as an expansion to House Bill 988 from last session which addressed appraisal district grievances.
“We have a lot of stuff that I have been working on through the interim coming out of legislative council,” Shine said. “The only thing that might slow down a little bit of bill filing is the legislative council has been working with a skeletal crew. Some of the things that we have wanted to get out have not gotten out yet.”
Texas House speaker
In addition to submitting bills, Shine said house Republicans would also need to elect a new speaker before the legislative session.
Returning speaker, state Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, is expected to face one challenger, state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, for the position. Shine said the race could see other candidates for the position announce in the coming weeks.
The winner of that election would likely become the speaker of the House, even if state Democrats did put forward a candidate, due to Republicans having a majority.