BELTON — A boil water notice was issued Thursday evening for fewer than 40 Belton households after a water main break, a city spokesman said.
The water main break occurred Thursday night at North Main Street and Moncrief Drive. Residents affected by the boil notice live on Moncrief, Peacock Drive and Mystic River neighborhood, including Mystic River, Paradise, Pecan Meadow and Rivers Edge drives.
Those in the area who have registered to receive CodeRed notifications were notified by email Thursday morning, spokesman Paul Romer said.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, City staff will notify residents in the affected area that the water is safe for consumption, Romer said.
Residents with questions may contact the Belton Public Works Department at 254-933-5823.