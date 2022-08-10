MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Voters in Morgan’s Point Resort could petition for a tax approval election this year if the city’s proposed tax rate is accepted.
City Council members received a presentation on a proposed $6.1 million budget during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
During the meeting, officials suggested a 3.92 cent per $100 valuation reduction in the city’s tax rate — down from the current 61.92 cent rate. While lower, the proposed tax rate would still be over the voter approval rate — the rate at which voters could decide on the tax rate — of 56.7 cents per $100 valuation.
While above the voter approval rate, the new rate is below the de minimis rate of 64.79 cents per $100 valuation.
The Texas Comptroller describes the de minimis rate as a calculation designed to give smaller taxing units, such as cities with populations less than 30,000, some flexibility to budget for costs not possible under the voter approval rate. The rate is calculated when the no new revenue rate for maintenance and operations, a rate to generate $500,000 in taxes and the current debt rate are added together.
Unlike when larger cities go above the tax approval rate, those entities under the de minimus rate are not required to hold a tax approval election.
Instead, state law allows voters in the city to petition for a tax approval election if the de minimis rate is above the voter approval rate and the proposed tax rate is between the two.
City Manager Dalton Rice said officials tried to lower the tax rate as much as they could this year while still leaving funds for ongoing projects.
“Being a smaller city, we lowered it as much as we reasonably could after taking into consideration everything,” Rice said.
The total budgeted revenue the city expects to bring in fiscal year 2023 is more than $6.1 million.
Officials said the average price of a home in Morgan’s Point Resort currently is $246,005. This means that a resident who saw no changes in their home’s value by the appraisal district would see a reduction of $96.44 on their property taxes.
Rice said the city’s budget this year would mainly go towards needed infrastructure work and ongoing projects.
Other items on the budget include the hiring of at least a couple new staff members for the city, such as a communications and marketing employee.
“This year, knowing that the lead times are kind of crazy, we are trying to not do a lot of projects and just focus on some of the local stuff,” Rice said. “(Stuff) like roads, water infrastructure and work on the swimming pool.”
The City Council could hold a vote on the budget after its Aug. 16 salary and wage workshop, during a special session, or could delay the vote until their next meeting.
If delayed, the Council will vote on both the tax rate and budget at its 6 p.m. meeting on Sept. 13 at the Garrett and Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.