The county clerk’s office in Bell County was once again honored by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Officials from the office received the 2021 Exemplary Five Star Award for excellence in the Vital Statistics Registration Process during last week’s Commissioners Court meeting.
County clerk Shelley Coston said the award shows that the county has gone above and beyond the reporting requirement for the state.
The state department looks at the amount of training registrars around the state have, how secure information is and how timely reports are among other things.
Coston said the county has won the award 11 times since she was first elected in 2007, with it being the third time it has won exemplary status.
“It takes a lot of work and a lot of effort to receive this award,” Coston said.