A three-legged dog hobbles into a wild west saloon, looks around, and announces: “I’m lookin’ for the man who shot my pa.”
OK, not really funny. But an increasing number of comedians who call the Temple area home are leaving crowds in stitches.
“Gary Spragg, Branan Walker, Justin Moreno, Dashon King … and there’s a lot more comedians living here,” said Jeremiah Red, a young funnyman who got his start at open mic night at Cactus Jacks back in 2019. “Mysia Chabert really got the ball rolling when she moved here.”
Chabert — a veteran of the comedy world — has been performing, hosting and producing shows in Temple and Killeen for about two years, and she produced the first all-Spanish comedy show ever in Temple during 2022.
“I’ve been doing shows in Fort Worth for about six years, and I’ve done shows and produced shows all over Texas and New Mexico, and in Los Angeles,” she said. “I’ve also performed in New York and Puerto Rico — that’s where I’m originally from.”
When asked how she came to host comedy nights in Temple, Mysia laughed: “I don’t really know.”
“Before Dan (Elder) opened Corky’s, someone mentioned that if he was going to have comedy, he might want to talk to me,” she said. “I had been doing shows in Killeen but was living in Temple. Someone mentioned my name, but I have no idea who. But, Dan called and here I am.”
Comedy caught on at Corky’s, and now the popular Downtown bar is hosting an open mic comedy night every Wednesday where locals and Austin acts come and try out new material. The tavern also host a professional comedy showcase every Saturday night.
“It’s getting to be like the television show Cheers,” she said. “I see some of the same faces every time I get on stage. People are coming out and coming back. Like Norm, everyone knows my name.”
King also has been a performer and comedy producer in Temple during the past year. On Nov. 25, his Black Friday Comedy Showcase was held before a standing-room only crowd at Total Elegance Creations, an event venue on Main Street in Downtown.
“I had been doing some open mic comedy at Corky’s and at Arusha Coffee Co. in Belton, and I always wanted to do a showcase,” King said. “I started doing comedy a few years ago in Colorado Springs, and I had some hits and misses, but I learned a lot about comedy.”
“The Black Friday Comedy Showcase was my first time to actually put on a show, but I hope it’s just the start,” he said. “I figure if you can make it in Temple, Texas, you can make it anywhere.”
Jeremiah Red also is making a go of comedy in Temple, and making people laugh has been his prime objective during the past seven months.
“I have a big show coming up at The Beltonian on April 7 with Mysia, Justin, Branan and Gary,” Red said. The show is called Belton’s Basura Bash, and the headliner will be South Philly Reef. Funny guy.”
“Basura is a name I came up with,” Red continued. “Basura means ‘garbage’ in Spanish, and I used it for a series of silly videos I put on Facebook a while back.”
The Beltonian show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.
“I guess you could say Temple comedy kinda started at Corky’s with Mysia, but now there are several venues putting on shows,” Red said.
FoxDog and Trenos have had shows recently, and local comedians are excited about the Arcadia opening later this year. We’re hoping they have comedy acts on a regular basis.”
“Comedy isn’t just gaining momentum in Temple,” he said. “Lux Lounge and other spots in Killeen are trying shows as well.”