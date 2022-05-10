The Central Texas Council of Governments will administer $850,000 in small business grants on behalf of Belton following City Council approval Tuesday night.
Eligible businesses can receive between $5,000 to $20,000 in one-time assistance — funding that became available last March when Belton City Council allocated $5.6 million in coronavirus state and local recovery funding.
“Recipients must be a Belton small business currently in operation, must have fewer than 100 employees, must have a physical location in Belton city limits (and) must demonstrate a negative impact from COVID-19,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said in a staff report. “Eligible expenses include capital expenditures such as building renovations, kitchen equipment, office furniture, and equipment, environmental remediation, façade improvements, and sanitary enhancements.”
Salaries and other operating expenses are ineligible.
Applications — opening at 5 p.m. Wednesday at ctcog.org and closing on June 3 — can be addressed to Judy Garrett and dropped off at City Hall, 333 Water St. in Belton, or submitted via email to BeltonSBG@ctcog.org, according to the city of Belton.
Applicants are asked to include proof of negative financial impact through financial statements, their current Internal Revenue Service W-9 form, and documents that detail previous COVID-19 support from local, state or federal governments.
“Complete applications will be batched by CTCOG staff weekly and sent to the city of Belton grant funding committee for review and recommendation to the Belton City Council for funding,” CTCOG said in a statement. “All funding will be reimbursement based.”
All receipts must be dated after the award date.
Belton City Council recently approved a similar interlocal agreement with United Way of Central Texas to administer $300,000 in utility assistance.
“United Way of Central Texas will review, with a decision made and payment submitted, within 10 business days maximum of receiving the completed application,” according to the agreement. “United Way of Central Texas will notify applicant of application decision and provide payment confirmation if approved.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter emphasized how it makes sense to partner with organizations that regularly do this kind of work.
“We appreciate their help,” he said during a meeting in late April. “I’m looking forward to doing this … and we’re actually targeting people who need the assistance. I think that is a key component of this and I appreciate everyone who has helped target that.”
Place 5 Councilman Daniel Bucher is eager to see how this funding benefits local businesses.
“As a former employee/stakeholder in a business that was severely impacted by COVID-19, I’m very excited to see this (grant) number higher than it was initially and I think it’s great,” he said during a meeting on Tuesday.
Carpenter agreed.
“Some of the folks in town were really impacted by (COVID-19) and I’m very pleased and proud that we were able to do what we can to help,” he said. “I look forward to the (Belton Area Chamber of Commerce) working with us so that everybody can get the word. We’re a community of small businesses and we want them to know that we support them.”