Mobi Dog Pet Salon & Spa

Brandi Reese, owner of Mobi Dog Pet Salon & Spa, holds a tray of doggy doughnuts in front of the store’s barkery.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

How about a sprinkle-covered doughnut while getting that long overdue pedicure? Perhaps a hair treatment with some of the finest shampoo made in fashion-conscious New York City? Or maybe that blueberry facial you’ve heard so much about?