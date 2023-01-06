A local organization that advocates for children in court cases received a hefty donation from a Temple-based foundation.
CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties received $25,000 in grant funding from the E.R. Carpenter Foundation, according to a news release.
Thomas Stinson, division manager at comfort cushioning manufacturer E.R. Carpenter in Temple, presented the check to CASA Executive Director Kevin Kyle.
“The Carpenter Foundation invests in local agencies and projects that have the opportunity to significantly impact needs in the community such as CASA, which provides a voice for abused and neglected children that are placed in the foster care system,” the news release said.
Donated funds will be used to ensure that CASA employees are well-equipped with the technology required to effectively serve children in crucial need of their care and services. A portion of the funds will also enable the Bell and Coryell Counties office to bring on additional employees dedicated to the agency’s mission.
“The Carpenter Foundation’s grant once again opens the doors for CASA to greatly expand its reach as we head into a new year” Kyle said. “As our team of staff members and volunteer advocates continues to grow and serve more children in our area, we know that this would not be possible without the foundation’s generosity.”
Stinson said CASA fills an urgent need for children in Central Texas.
“When children in the system are facing hardships caused by circumstances out of their control, CASA employees and volunteers go above and beyond to ensure that the children have someone to advocate for their well-being,” Stinson said “After seeing how this organization has a tremendously positive impact on our community, it was an easy decision to provide funds and partner with CASA for another year”.
CASA is seeking volunteer advocates to represent more children in the Bell and Coryell County areas. If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about CASA, call 254-774-1881 or visit to www.casabellcoryell.org.