There is much an individual can do to feel better, live longer and prevent disease.
This topic and more will be part of the Living Well in Bell lecture at 6 p.m. today. Fad foods, fad diets and more will be discussed by Helena Linzy, nutritional health coach at Natural Grocers, and Dr. Patricia Sulak, obstetrician-gynecologist and founder of Living Well Aware.
The lecture will be at the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, across from the Santa Fe Depot. It is supported by Temple Community Clinic and sponsored by Altrusa International in Temple, Temple school district and Temple Founder Lions Club.
Doctors don’t have time to have in-depth discussions about wellness with their patients; the focus of the typical visit is going to be about addressing what’s going on with the patient’s heath at that moment.
“Wellness is up to the individual patient,” Sulak said. “We encourage people to take ownership of their health.”
There are medications for about every affliction, but the individual can do things, such as diet and exercise, that can keep many health issues at bay.
Living Well in Bell, a series of lectures sponsored by the Temple Community Clinic, began in November and is all about education.
Health education is critical to the community and the lectures are a way of providing evidence-based information to the community, said Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple Community Clinic.
The clinic’s patient population is made up of people who are working and earn too much to qualify for government assistance, but don’t make enough to pay for marketplace insurance or the insurance their employer offers.
“We work to provide health care for people who fall in the gaps,” Woytek said.
“I’m so glad the Temple Community Clinic has taken on this monthly speaker series,” Sulak said. “The theme is Disease Prevention: Improving Quality of Life Through Lifestyle.”
The first three speakers focused on changing lifestyles through essential elements to health and happiness, achieving normal numbers through lifestyle changes, and focusing on eating healthy and exercising to keep the gut’s microbiome active and working
“Helena and I are going to continue on that theme,” she said “Sharing information on what can we do every day to decrease our chance of developing a multitude of diseases.”
Adopting some pretty simple practices can decrease doctor’s visits, decrease medications, decrease hospitalizations and decrease surgeries, Sulak said.
The Keto diet is a current craze and focuses on lowering consumption of carbohydrates and fats.
Linzy said there’s a lot of misinformation about Keto being shared and some could be dangerous.
“The purpose of the Keto diet is to reset your metabolism and is not meant to be long term,” she said.
The lecture series is for anyone who wants to be healthier. For information, call 254-771-3374 or email lwib@templecommunityclinic.org.