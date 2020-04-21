H-E-B will expand its temporary hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at stores across Texas starting Monday, April 27, a news release from the grocery store said.
“With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want,” the release said. “Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments.”
Most H-E-B pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and normal weekend hours, the release said.
The top priority, H-E-B said, remains protecting health and safety of its partners and customers. Even with extended hours, the release said, stores remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols. Teams of partners and COVID action managers are trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing pro- cedures are properly followed. All partners in customer-facing roles are required to wear masks.
Additional protective measures, the release noted, include Plexiglass partitions at all checkstands, metered entry into stores, crowd control guidelines to manage customer traffic, deep cleaning and sanitizing of stores and hard surfaces throughout the day, and contactless H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery to limit direct interaction.