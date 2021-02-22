Several Central Texas water suppliers have issued boil water notices that resulted from cold weather-related leaks or service disruptions.
O&B Water Supply Corp., which provides water to the Oenaville and Belfalls areas, issued a boil water notice Feb. 17.
Bruceville-Eddy Water Department, East Bell County Water Supply Corp. and Dog Ridge Water Supply have also issued boil notices since last week.
In the Belton area, 439 Water Supply on Sunday lifted a boil notice issued on Feb. 17.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. Water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes.
Water system officials will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
O&B customers with questions may call Randy Frei or Allen Frei at 254-985-2243 or 254-770-4608.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.