To better train its employees to fight fires, Temple Fire & Rescue must first start their own.
A $1.1 million resolution to fund the purchase of those tools will be voted on by the City Council Thursday as part of their regular meeting.
The money will purchase various simulation props for the department’s fire training tower, 7268 Airport Road. Officials said the new props will expand the types of firefighting scenarios the department is able to simulate.
Alex Gibbs, spokesman for Temple, said the city’s goal is always to provide the best service possible and to do that employees needed to receive proper training.
“For Temple Fire & Rescue to provide exceptional service to our community, they must be properly trained for a variety of critical situations,” Gibbs said. “These simulation props are essential for critical live fire training, which prepares our firefighters to efficiently protect our residents, extinguish fires and recognize hazards.”
While the four-story training facility was constructed in 2015, at the time only two of the building’s rooms were furnished for training.
Fire Chief Mitch Randles said the two rooms included a simulated living room and kitchen.
Money for the new props will go towards multiple new rooms placed throughout the structure. These rooms will include a bedroom, hotel room, office and other common scenarios that firefighters face regularly. The props would be delivered in between six to nine months and then installed.
Randles said that the fire props are fed by a propane line that runs throughout the entire building and is protected by concrete.
The fire props that the department plans to purchase include a set of master controls, which allow those in charge of training to quickly shut off any of the props in case of an emergency.
Simulated rooms in the training facility also include real furniture the department has to better emulate the various scenarios. Randles said these items are not set on fire during training due to the possibility of unknown complications.
Randles said that the added scenarios in the structure will help especially as the city grows to include new buildings with a variety of possible challenges.
“It is as safe as you can be training with fire,” Randles said. “It is as real as you can get, but as safe as you can get, with real fire.”
Currently, Randles said the department uses the fire training tower about once a month for exercises. Some other training scenarios, such as those with multiple engines or companies, are done on a less frequent basis.
Randles said these training exercises are always a little bit different, with various room layouts and types of furniture, to keep firefighters on their toes.
“That ability to be able to recognize danger and recognize situations, to correctly evaluate them and take the right action, is critical,” Randles said. “Your good firefighters can put out a fire, your great firefighters can adapt to basically anything that is thrown at them That is what we plan to do with these, to make our firefighters adapt quickly and recognize what type of situations they are in. That way they don’t get hurt and we can do a better job in protecting the citizens.”
The Council will vote on the item at 5 p.m. Thursday during their meeting at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.