The blue-and-white windmill-decorated sign is up at the new Dutch Bros Coffee shop in West Temple — a sign of its upcoming opening.
It’s one of many new businesses the area is seeing.
The shop at 6520 W. Adams Ave. — across the street from a Starbucks and near the entrance to Holy Trinity High School — will be ready to open in a few weeks, workers at the site said. It is one of two Temple locations — the other at 201 N. General Bruce Drive near West Adams and Interstate 35 — the Oregon-based coffee chain will open within the next several months.
“We’re so excited for our two upcoming shops in Temple,” company spokesperson Rilynn Davis told the Telegram. Dutch Bros Coffee is a mostly drive-thru shop that serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Walk-up customers also are welcome.
Less than a block away and behind several eateries, a new dental office — Austin Oral Surgery Temple — is in the final stages of construction.
Signs dotting West Adams signal more construction is on the way as a part of a regional building boom in which thousands of homes are planned on Temple’s western and southern sides, as well as in communities along I-35 such as Belton, Troy and the Salado area.
The West Temple building boom — including new subdivisions that have popped up within a year — prompted one business to move closer to the retail action.
Billy Garrett, owner of Secret Chef, which sells prepared comfort-food meals and desserts, recently moved from its location of five years in far West Temple near FM 2271 east to a new location at 7438 W. Adams Ave. in the popular Westfield Market shopping area.
“We have combined to share space with Comet Cleaners,” Garrett said. “This offers our clients the chance to get their ‘cooking’ and ‘cleaning’ done with one stop. Both Secret Chef and Comet Cleaners were previously at different locations on West Adams.
“With this move, we are much closer to much of the population,” Garrett said.
Westfield Market shopping area, on the north and south sides of West Adams, is a frequent destination for area residents with eateries such as La Riv, Good Life Bakery & Cafe, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Warm Cookie Company, Tuk Tuk Thai Express, 3 West Alehouse & Grill and Seoul Garden. Service-oriented businesses include Pediatric Therapy Works, Mathnasium and Nail Spa Allure. The development now includes Jeremiah’s Ice and Martial Zen off Green Hollow Drive.
Across the street, a 12.1-acre site will be developed as the new home of Temple-based Texell Credit Union.
A zoning change in 2020 switched the land from multiple-family to office zoning for the campus to be built at 7154 Honeysuckle Drive, north of the busy West Adams Avenue-Hilliard Road intersection and near Crossroads Park.
Texell’s plans include the possibility of tenants renting office space on the site, city officials said.
Nearby on Hilliard Road, veterinarians Suzanne Brown and Lisa Reeve have broken ground on their new Barks + Bliss Veterinary Clinic, which will open later this year. Construction is underway on the new facility at 608 Hilliard near Crossroads Park.
New retail and housing units are planned nearby on West Adams adjacent to First Baptist Church Temple.
One sign promotes a forthcoming Dunkin’ Donuts, although the company told the Telegram it can’t confirm its arrival in West Temple yet.
Down West Adams near the State Highway 317 exit, the Wapiti Professional Park is planning to expand with new offices as a tract next door is being prepared for construction. The office park is at 9105 Adams Lane, a short road parallel to West Adams from Montpark Road by West Temple Community Park.
Across the state highway, the Lakewood Professional Park, a commercial development at the corner of West Adams and Clinite Grove Boulevard, continues to expand with new business units.
The 18-acre development, approved by the Temple City Council in 2015, is zoned as a neighborhood service district, which provides professional services, such as a dental clinic and real estate offices.
Next door, a pair of properties at 10354 and 10462 W. Adams Ave. were approved for a conditional use permit, paving the way for a future restaurant to sell alcohol. The City Council approved the action in November 2020 despite opposition from some residents at the nearby Groves at Lakewood Ranch subdivision.
As growth continues, Mayor Tim Davis said it becoming more commonplace to see farmland or wooded tracts in Temple develop.
“People come forward and say, ‘I bought this lot because it had the empty lot behind it,’ or ‘I enjoy watching the butterflies in the field as I do the dishes,’” Davis said in November. “Ultimately, if it’s an empty piece of land in a growing community — especially on a major thoroughfare — you’re going to get development there.”