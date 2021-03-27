Family Health Center — which operates 15 Central Texas community clinics, including a Temple site — has changed its name to Waco Family Medicine.
The organization operates the Community Clinic at Santa Fe, 600 S. 25th St., Suite 115. The Temple clinic is the group’s first Bell County site.
Under the rebranding, the Temple clinic will be called Waco Family Medicine-Santa Fe.
The clinic, on the grounds of the historic Santa Fe Hospital, is the result of a partnership between Waco Family Medicine and Baylor Scott & White Health to provide medical services to the Temple-Belton area.
Waco Family Medicine-Santa Fe said it is accepting new pediatric and adult patients. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The clinic phone number is 254-899-8650.
Family Health Center provides comprehensive primary and preventative health care in conjunction with its Waco Family Medicine Residency Program. Most of the organization’s facilities are in Waco and McLennan County.
“Our two entities — the former Family Health Center and the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program — have improved the health of our community for over 50 years,” Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine, said in a news release. “But when we considered their identities, we could see that they had not kept up with the standard-setting organizations they represent. … The new Waco Family Medicine brand signifies our commitment to patients, communicates our story of transformation, and sets us up for another 50 plus years of serving the residents of our community.”
The rebranding includes a redesigned website, www.WacoFamilyMedicine.org.
Fort Worth advertising agency PAVLOV helped developed the new brand, the release said.