Shoppers have until closing time tonight to take advantage of the annual sales tax-free weekend for school supplies, clothes and shoes.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The Texas Comptroller’s office has estimated that shoppers will save $136 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.
Sandra Larsen, manager of the men’s department at Dillard’s in the Temple Mall, said the store probably gets about a 50% increase in sales compared to a normal weekend. Of course, she said, the weekend is more popular in the children’s department, where there are more items below $100.
Natalie Estrada, manager of the children’s department at Dillard’s, said the store had an indoor Kid’s Day last weekend, in conjunction with a lot of sales and to encourage the families to shop this weekend. For Kid’s Day, the store had popcorn, coloring stations and face painting, she said, and a chance to win a $250 wardrobe.
“Also, today, if they spend $150 they can enter to win a backpack and a kid’s outfit,” she said.
Early Saturday morning, she said she was hoping for a good crowd, although it was starting out a little slow.
“Hopefully, it will be picking up a little bit later,” she said. “People like to go out when it’s cool.”
The store’s daily hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Usually we’re really busy right before we close,” she said.
People have been buying a lot of shoes and jeans, she said. “They’ve been buying a lot of everything. We have a lot of sales right now.”
Half of the children’s department is on sale, she said, because the store is getting rid of a lot of summer items, making way for fall merchandise.
“It’s an end-of-season sale, and it’s perfect for back to school — because, like, tennis shoes are year-round,” she said.
At The Hub, 7 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, sales clerk Nathalia Carreno said the store was prepared for the sales tax-free weekend.
In the past, she said, she’s seen a lot of customers buying school clothing, primarily dresses, shirts and pants.
“We do get a lot of customers around school time,” she said.
The Hub has more than 20 vendors, she said. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On the first Friday of the month the hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“It’s very popular on the first Friday,” she said.
One of The Hub’s vendors, Olive Sun + Co, has been moving a lot of clothing items and jewelry, she said. Another popular vendor, Kinzie Blue, has been selling a lot of stationery items and jewelry, she said.
“These are top-selling venues because of the unique items that they hold,” she said. “We get lots of people from out of town. We get people who have heard about The Hub and are excited when they come in.”