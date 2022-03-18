Editor’s note: This week, the Telegram and other newspapers around the country are observing Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities. Sunshine Week, a national initiative started in 2005, educates the public about the importance of government transparency.
Visitors to the Temple Social Security Administration office often find the building locked and seemingly closed.
Although Social Security offices around the nation have operated throughout the coronavirus pandemic, some local residents have reported issues accessing the agency’s services — services that are offering in-person appointments on a limited basis.
“Generally, we will schedule an in-person appointment in limited, critical situations,” the Social Security Administration said in a statement. “Limited, critical situations exist when you are without food or shelter, are without medical care or coverage and need to apply for or reinstate benefits, (or) currently receive benefits and have an urgent need for payment to meet expenses … and you cannot receive the payment electronically.”
In Temple, appointments with the Social Security Administration office at 511 N. Main St. can be made by phone at 1-866-593-1341.
Phone disconnections
But for residents like Jim Graham, it can be difficult to get a hold of a representative over the phone.
“They use an automated phone system that goes through different stages before they connect you to someone,” he told the Telegram. “I had to make four or five calls because I kept getting disconnected after waiting in a long queue. It would say, ‘We can’t reach your party’ and then disconnect you.”
Each call, Graham claimed, would last for 10 to 15 minutes before it disconnected.
Although he ultimately was able to speak with a representative, he did not qualify for an in-person meeting.
“So I had to go over there to drop off a form before they closed at 4 p.m.,” Graham said. “I got there at like 3:45 p.m. and their front door was locked. The security guard eventually let me in to drop off the form … but I’m still waiting to see if they changed anything.”
A regional spokesman for the Social Security Administration could not be reached for comment about its pandemic operations after multiple calls Friday.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, said it’s time for the Social Security Administration to expand in-person services.
“Workers from industries across Texas have long returned to work or never left, so it’s about time for SSA to return their services to pre-pandemic levels,” he said in an email. “My staff and I are ready to assist any constituent that has an issue with a federal agency like this.”
Residents who need help resolving an issue with a federal agency can request Carter’s assistance online at carter.house.gov/services/help-federal-agency.htm.
Although most businesses are open, with some requiring masks, the Social Security office has limited access.
Pandemic protection
“This decision protects the population we serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the Social Security Administration said. “If you have a situation that we cannot help you with by phone, online, fax or mail, we may be able to schedule an in-office appointment for you.”
With limited in-person services during COVID-19 and an increased volume of phone calls, the Social Security Administration is encouraging individuals to create a “my Social Security” account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking the public to first try to use our online services before calling us,” the Social Security Administration said. “Through their my Social Security account, people can check personal information and conduct business with Social Security. The portal also includes links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.”
The Social Security Administration says it is prioritizing in-person Social Security Number services for individuals aged 12 years or older, who are applying for their first SSN card, and individuals who need to update or correct their current SSN information.