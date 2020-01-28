It seemed like a 1980s invasion as “Breakfast Club” star Anthony Michael Hall made two appearances in Temple Monday night.
Dozens of people packed into Temple’s upcoming arcade bar, BitBar, to meet the film star and play arcade games. Hall was invited to help promote the preview of the arcade bar with a dinner with fans and a meet and greet event.
Hall’s appearance was sponsored by Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Bell County Comic Con, whose president is the owner of BitBar.
Hall, 51, acted in many 1980s films such as “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Weird Science” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation.” He also starred in the TV series “The Dead Zone,” and co-starred in “The Dark Knight” and “War Machine,” among many other films and TV series.
“We are doing a grand opening for our bar in March so we wanted to do a kickoff preview for the community,” Johnny Huang, owner of BitBar and Bell County Comic Con, said. “We are getting asked a lot of questions, and seeing and hearing are two different things so we wanted to create an atmosphere where people can come hang out and share the excitement of meeting Mr. Hall. I had no idea what the turnout would be, but as long as everybody who came out had fun that is all that matters.”
Those interested in meeting Hall, but did not participate in a VIP dinner with him hosted by Dynasty, started filling the arcade bar over an hour in advance.
Attendees took turns playing on most of the 21 arcade cabinets inside the BitBar. Others sat at one of the bar’s many tables, waiting to grab a spot in line once Hall showed up.
Huang said that Hall, who has done many similar meet and greets, told him that his time in Temple was one of the most unique and fun experiences he has had at one of these events.
For Jesse Lucio and his wife Nikki, their trip up from Austin was mainly to see Hall, whose works they had been fans of growing up.
“(Hall) was in all the movies we watched growing up over the years,” Jesse said. “Now that he is almost the same age as us, it is surreal. We will definitely be coming back, because being from the 80s this is what (arcades) looked like.”
While most attending the event were there to see Hall, some said they were more interested in visiting the arcade bar before it opened.
Area resident Derron Wright said he mainly came to the event so he could play the classic games, something that isn’t really found in the area.
“(The arcade) is nice and it is a nice addition to Temple instead of having to go to Killeen all the time,” Wright said. “I am glad that Johnny put this together for everybody.”