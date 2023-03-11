Approval could come soon for a new restaurant and event venue in West Temple, the second phase of a larger development.
The Commonwealth Texas, Phase II of the Arbor Square development, recently received unanimous approval for a conditional use permit from the Temple City Council at its first reading. The permit would allow developers to construct a restaurant on the site and sell alcohol.
The sale of the beverages would need to consist of 50% or less of the gross revenue at the property, 11830 W. Adams Ave./FM 2305 and 110 Morgan’s Point Road/FM 2271.
Jerrod Wittman, co-founder of the business, said The Commonwealth will be a combination of many things such as a bourbon bar, restaurant, speakeasy, pickleball facility, retail store and a live music and event venue.
While the site will have many offerings, Wittman said The Commonwealth ultimately will be a place for the community.
“We don’t save the good bottles for special occasions,” Wittman said. “When you realize that every minute we’re given by the good Lord is special, you realize that it’s time to get to livin’ ... and we wanted to build a place to do just that. So bring your friends, your family, your colleagues, your church softball team, your therapist, your attorney, your teacher, your pastor, your crossfit instructor, your country music band, your boo, your beau and anyone else you can think of.”
Wittman said the part of the project he most anticipates is the pickleball courts, which he said has become almost an obsession recently.
The facility’s pickleball courts will open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Wittman. He said online reservations of the courts will be available but walk-in players also are welcome, with people able to pay on an hourly basis.
City approval
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, noted that location of the proposed development is a long way away from any structures that would prevent the sale of alcohol.
“This is not located within 300 feet of a church, public or private school or a hospital,” Chandler said. “In fact, the closest protected use is about 2,200 feet away and that is Lakewood Elementary.”
There are a few homes across the street from the planned venue.
Officials said the developer of the property was Belton-based Kaeljo Properties LLC.
The proposed business would be located on the 2.4-acre lot and would consist of a two-floor structure totaling 9,631 square feet.
Officials said the first floor of the building would include a full commercial kitchen, a bar and a retail space to sell select men’s and women’s clothing as well as pickleball paddles and other merchandise. The second floor is proposed to include a dining area, administrative office space and additional event space.
The outside of the building is expected to include outdoor seating for food and beverages as well as three regulation-size pickleball courts with elevated seating.
A stage for outdoor events and performances and a large grove of oak trees will be on the premises.
Developers said another single-story shell building is being considered for a separate permit and is expected to contain a gym. The structure that would contain the gym is located on the land set aside for phase 1 of the project.
The first phase of the Arbor Square development, which consisted of multiple office spaces, is at 80-120 Morgan’s Point Road and began construction in 2019.
Multiple members of the City Council voiced their support of the project at a recent meeting.
Councilwoman Susan Long noted that no neighbor within the notice distance of 200 feet sent in a notice of opposition to the project.
“We very rarely have requests before us where there are no disagreements sent in as a result of the notice to (neighbors),” Long said. “It is nice.”
The second reading of the permit is expected to come later this week at the Council’s 5 p.m. meeting Thursday at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.