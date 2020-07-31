Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport is now set to receive more than $1.93 million in funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act,
The Texas Transportation Commission approved the federal funding for the airport during their July meeting. The Texas Department of Transportation said it plans on providing about $60 million in funding this year for 275 state community airports.
This funding will go to help support planned electrical improvements at the airport, with bidding on the project expected to be executed later this summer or fall.