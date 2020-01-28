Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. lifted a boil water notice Tuesday for the Troy area.
The supplier on Saturday issued the notice for customers who live north of FM 935 in the Troy area after water was cut off during maintenance at Plant No. 3.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 1-28-20,” Little Elm Valley said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
If a customer wishes to reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.