WC Tractor plans to plow south from its North Temple location.
The farm equipment dealership is in the early stages of relocating from its current spot, 3509 N. Third St., to the former Rabroker Air Conditioning and Heating property, 5345 S. General Bruce Drive, in South Temple.
The planned move recently earned its first approval from the Temple City Council. Council members unanimously OK’d a rezoning of the South Temple property. It likely will be finalized sometime in January.
“The rezoning is from commercial to planned development commercial (district) to allow tractor sales — which are allowed in commercial-based zoning districts, just not within that subdistrict within the overlay (at the Rabroker property),” Planning Director Brian Chandler said.
Because WC Tractor is seeking a planned development commercial district, the Brenham-based company had to submit a site development plan. It calls for improving the existing building, installing a new awning, adding a screening fence, planting a new sign and breaking up the sea of concrete with additional landscaping.
“I like the way it looks,” Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said, after looking over a rendering of the proposed tractor dealership.
Council member Susan Long asked if the rezoning would affect the neighboring business that sells sheds and playhouses for children.
“Separate property,” Chandler said. “(It’s) not impacted by this rezoning, and perhaps that’s also one of the reasons why the applicant is willing to move the signage for visibility purposes, but also to be farther away from the neighbor to the north.”
Council member Jessica Walker thanked WC Tractor for staying in Temple.
“We’re going to miss you in North Temple, but much better visibility (at that new location),” said Walker, who represents District 1, where the current dealership is located.
“It’ll be better for that building, too,” Mayor Tim Davis said.