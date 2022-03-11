BELTON — The Belton City Council has recognized the city’s finance department for receiving a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.
“This is the 30th consecutive year Belton has received the award, which is presented to governing bodies and staffs that meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release. “In order to receive the award, an entity must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.”
Guidelines for the award include how an entity’s budget serves as policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device. Budget documents must be proficient in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within the categories, to receive the award.
“That level of detail for 30 consecutive years is a big deal,” Councilmember Craig Pearson said during a Council meeting Tuesday.
Belton is one of more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website.
Government Finance Officers Association supports excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve, according to a news release.