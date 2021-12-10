BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Friday lifted a boil water notice issued Thursday.
Customers affected by the boil notice live north of Interstate 14/State Highway 190 after a water line break at the highway and Simmons Road.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 12/10/2021,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge at 254-939-6533.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.