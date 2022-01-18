Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $992.9 million in sales tax allocations in January, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to rebound strongly from the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in January compared to the same month last year. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to January last year. It is expected to receive about $2.69 million, a 34.45% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $565,590, a 17.1% rise.
The total January allocations for Texas represent a 26.8% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.46 million in sales tax allocations in January, an increase of 24.47% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.60 million in sales tax revenue, a 15.89% increase from the allocation distributed in January 2021, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $800,811, a 15.36% increase from last January.
This month Nolanville is receiving $130,543, a 12.86% increase over the same month last year.
Salado is set to receive $73,449 this month, a 25.90% increase from last year.
Troy will get $61,117, a 34.59% increase from January 2021.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $30,336 in January, a 46.01% increase compared to last year.
Little River-Academy will get $10,818, a 9.88% increase over last January.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $293,378 this month for a 17.36% increase from last year’s allocations during January.
Copperas Cove saw a 15.21% increase in January allocations over last year; it is set to receive $548,428.
Gatesville experienced a 11.63% increase in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $219,888.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $136,937 in January, an increase of 53.90% from this month last year.
Cameron is expected to receive $88,270 in January, a 38.52% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $63,312 this month, a 5.01% decrease compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $19,012, a 25.08% increase from January 2021.
Milano is set to receive $12,926, a 38.06% increase.