A Belton woman was indicted by grand jurors Wednesday after allegedly driving drunk with a 14-year-old passenger after leaving a domestic dispute.
Amanda L. McGinnis, 40, was indicted on a DWI with a child under 15 charge, a state jail felony.
At about 2:26 a.m. on April 16, Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the area of DN Watts Lane for a domestic disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The reporting party advised that one of the participants in the disturbance had left the scene in a red Dodge Charger,” the affidavit said. “A deputy reports that he was in the area when he heard the call and shortly thereafter passed a red Dodge Charger headed towards FM 439 matching the description of the vehicle.”
The vehicle was stopped, and McGinnis was identified as the driver and a 14-year-old as a passenger, the affidavit said.
Deputies asked McGinnis to exit the car, and according to the affidavit, she told them that she and her husband had gotten into an argument but refused to go into detail.
While interviewing McGinnis, deputies detected the smell of alcohol coming from her breath.
“When questioned, she admitted to (a deputy) that she had had six 12-ounce drinks over several hours,” the affidavit said.
Deputies performed field sobriety tests on McGinnis. She was arrested after she allegedly failed the tests, the affidavit said.
The 14-year-old was released to a relative at the scene.
At the Bell County Jail, the affidavit said, McGinnis was tested on a breathalyzer and she allegedly had a blood alcohol of 0.16 — twice the legal limit.
McGinnis posted a $10,000 bond on April 25.