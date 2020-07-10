One of the final projects as part of Santa Fe Plaza Phase 2 in downtown Temple will soon be completed.
Temple city officials said construction in the alley between First Street and Second Street, and between Central Avenue and Avenue B, will be completed by Friday. The construction has been to replace one of the city’s waterlines in the area.
The Temple City Council approved the project on March 5, at the cost of more than $215,000.
The new line will be eight inches, double the old four inch water line at the site. City officials said the change will allow for better water service and fire protection in the area.