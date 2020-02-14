There was no shortage of visitors for veterans at the Temple VA on Friday.
Volunteers representing groups from all over were at the medical center to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis presented a proclamation to the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center at its 42nd National Salute to Veteran Patients.
“This week at VAs across the country special moments are being observed to honor the men and women who have served,” said Bridget Holmes, chief of Veterans Experience at the Temple VA. “Those of us who have the honor of caring for the veterans daily take the time to reflect upon on our noble mission.”
Many of these men and women courageously served in America’s defense to insure the freedom of not only the United States, but of our allies and friends across the world, Holmes said.
Speaking to an auditorium full of volunteers who would later be handing out cards and candy to the hospitalized veterans, Holmes told the visitors that their visit with the veterans would be warmly received.
Renee Hall, founder of the Women Veterans Association of Central Texas, collects stuffed toys that are handed out to veterans on Valentine’s Day each year.
Last year, 745 stuffed animals were given out at the Temple and San Antonio VAs.
“This year, we collected more than 1,100 stuffed animals,” Hall said.
Miss Texas 2019 Chandler Foreman was on hand to give out Valentines to veterans at the Community Living Center.
Foreman, a senior at University of North Texas, is originally from Pearland.
Foreman’s visits to the Waco and Temple VAs on Friday were her first times at a VA.
“It is so powerful,” she said.
Foreman doesn’t come from a military family and knows of one relative who served in Vietnam.
“I just never heard much while growing up or in college about celebrating our veterans,” she said. “That’s why today is so important and I am so honored to be a part of this.”
After getting her photo taken with any number of people under an arch made up of pink and white balloons, Foreman headed over to the Community Living Center to talk with veterans living there.
Earl Gremillion of Austin has been at the VA since June. He served in the Navy from 1979 to 1985 on the USS Forrestal, an aircraft carrier.
Gremillion hopes to go home in about four weeks. He had to have a leg amputated and has spent his time at the Temple VA in rehabilitation and physical therapy. Eventually he’ll get a prosthetic leg.
Gremillion said he was glad to meet Miss Texas.
“She’s pretty,” he said.
Gary Hein Jr. of Caldwell was standing outside the entrance to welcome Miss Texas when she arrived.
Hein wound up in a nursing home after he was in a motorcycle accident.
“I was discharged from the rest home where I was at because they didn’t think I was going to live,” he said. “I was paralyzed.”
He’s been at the Community Living Center since Jan. 7.
“I’m in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and memory therapy,” he said.
Hein will be having surgery on his spine next week.
“God is good and he gets all the glory,” he said.
Hein later had Miss Texas sign a photo for him.
Hein served with Marines from 1995 to 1999.
He said he plans on relocating to Temple.
He will be close to his primary physician and he can do his many therapies as an outpatient.
“I’m going to try to get a job here and be part of the program,” he said. “I’ll be able to encourage and help people.”