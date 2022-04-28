Thousands of Bell County voters have flocked to the polls in the first three days of early voting to cast their ballots in various local municipal and school elections.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said early voting turnout for the May 7 municipal elections has been higher than expected.
“Normally, May elections are low turnout elections; however, when compared to the primary earlier this year, we are exceeding expectations. During the first three days of early voting for the March 1 primary, we had 3,125 voters. For the first three days of early voting for the May 7 election, there have been 4,162 voters across the county.”
Two local school bond elections, one in Temple and the other in Belton, have contributed to a higher voter turnout locally.
Temple ISD has a $164.8 million bond package up for voters to decide on, with a similar package having lost by only two votes in November.
The Belton ISD bond package, which totals $173.8 million, consists of two propositions. Proposition A would fund various projects such as new facilities and campus upgrades, while Proposition B would go towards technology services and equipment.
Of those who have already cast a ballot in the county, 237 have done so with mail-in ballots, according to the elections department.
The Bell County Annex in Belton has seen the most ballots cast so far with 1,302, followed by the Temple Independent School District Administration Building site with 1,104. The Salado Church of Christ has seen 460 voters come out while the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center has had 241.
The Bell County Annex in Killeen has seen 251 ballots cast, the Jackson Professional Learning Center has seen 160 and the senior center at Lions Club Park has had 407.
Luedeke said an issue with the Salado Public Library District trustee race being left off of some ballots has been the only major problem the department has seen so far.
Elections officials were notified of the issue shortly after polls opened on Monday, with voters who didn’t live in the Salado village limits but did live inside the Salado Independent School District limits unable to see the race on electronic voting machines. Luedeke said staff talked to the Texas Secretary of State’s office and determined those who did not see the race would be unable to correct the issue or vote again.
To solve the problem, Luedeke said emergency paper ballots with the correct information were issued by the elections department.
“We ran the reports for the Monday voters across the county, who did not get the chance to vote in the Salado Library race,” Luedeke said. “There were 90 voters who did not get that chance.”
Early voting will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Election Day will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.