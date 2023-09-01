BELTON — Thousands of Bell County residents spent their Friday evening at the Bell County Expo Center as the Central Texas State Fair returned.
The annual Labor Day Weekend tradition is expected to draw approximately 30,000 attendees by the end of day on Sunday.
“You never know what you’re going to find at a fair,” Ronald Ducharme told the Telegram. “Thousands of people come out here and there’s all types of products, services, and entertainment. I mean, in Central Texas, we’re always looking for something to do and what better way to come out than events that have everything. This is definitely a big event that I don’t think people get bored of coming to.”
The Friday itinerary included more than 120 food and commercial vendors; a demolition derby that showcased drivers from Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas; a fairground with carnival rides; live music from country artist Kevin fowler; livestock shows; an ultimate BMX stunt show experience; and live comedy acts.
Ducharme was among the vendors, as he was representing Rescue Magazine — an organization that works with 60 animal shelters in the area to help promote pet adoptions.
He noted how the Central Texas State Fair provided him an opportunity to sell items that will benefit local shelters and inform attendees about their eighth annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza, which will be held at the Bell County Expo Center on Oct. 14-15.
“It’s the largest pet adoption community event in the Central Texas area,” Ducharme said as some nearby children approached their booth. “Hundreds of animals will be available and thousands of people will come to it.”
For Vickie Brown, Friday marked her first year attending the Central Texas State Fair as a vendor. Her business, Vickie’s Cactus Creations, is selling handmade jewelry with on-site laser engraving.
“Yesterday was a slow day because of all of the kids in school so it’ll start picking up tonight,” Brown, a Brady resident, said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
The itinerary for the weekend will include the food and commercial vendors; the fairground with carnivals rides; live music from country artists Southall on Saturday and Wade Bowen on Sunday; livestock shows; an ultimate BMX stunt show experience; and live comedy acts.
“Don’t miss the ultimate BMX stunt show experience,” the fair said in a statement posted to its website. “Featuring some of the top action sports athletes in the world with familiar faces that have been seen on the Dew Action Sports Tour on NBC, X Games, America’s Got Talent, and many commercials and magazines.”
There also will be a two-day PBR Challenger Series with a mutton bustin’ championship, sponsored by Johnson Bros. Ford in Temple, that will begin on Saturday.
“We’ve got two great nights of bull riders fighting against the clock, attempting to remain on a bucking bull for the coveted eight seconds,” the Central Texas State Fair said.
Amanda Vaughn, who is helping operate the booth with Ducharme, wishes she could attend the PBR Challenger Series.
“I’m actually going to miss the rodeo because I’m going to be working here, but it’s a fun experience,” she said. “It’s something that I’ve gone to every year that I’ve been able to.”
Ticketed events can be purchased at the gate or in advance online at centraltexasstatefair.com.