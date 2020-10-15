The burning and then flooding of St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple on Monday could not stop volunteers from the organization coming out in full force Thursday.
About 30 volunteers came out to hand out food to those in need during the organization’s normal Thursday distribution time, despite having lost all of their stored food in a fire early Monday. The food was obtained through an emergency shipment from the Central Texas Food Bank.
Caitlin West, executive director for the organization, said the thing most of the volunteers thought of after hearing of the fire was trying to continue the food distributions.
“It was unbelievable to see the reaction that we got from the community and the support we have gotten from everyone already,” West said. “Our fire started at (midnight) and was burning for about five hours, but the moment I called all of the board and came up here, everyone’s mind was just, ‘How do we get food out still?’”
West said she expected to serve about 100 customers, down from the more than 200 the organization usually sees on Thursdays, due to people not knowing the food pantry would continue.
The non-profit was not able to give as much groceries to those as they had previously, but were able to pass out extra meats that were donated.
Volunteer Rosa Schnietz said she was happy to see the outpouring of support from the community, and the help given by companies such as Walmart and H-E-B.
“I think it is good to show people that you can survive adversity and that there is positive things that come out of everything,” Schnietz said. “We’ve gotten wonderful food and different things from people, and it has been nice to serve the people who are coming out.”
One of St. Vincent’s customers, Wade Jackson, said he has been a regular at the organization ever since it opened.
Jackson regularly buys items from the non-profit’s garage sale, making deals so he can later resell the items at his own garage sales to support himself and his wife.
West said that due to the fire, the organization has needed to get rid of all of its garage sale items to make room for food, which will affect many in the community including Jackson.
“I’ve been coming here ever since they opened, and I take most of the food to my church and give it away,” Jackson said. “I am happy to help them. I enjoy coming down here and I come down here every time they open.”
West said the nonprofit hopes to soon have a GoFundMe page available for people to donate money through, with the site currently verifying the organization’s non-profit status.
While West knows times are tough during the pandemic, she hopes that those who are able to make a donation will give money, food or clothing.