KILLEEN — As urban sprawl and strategic shortsightedness have advanced the decline of downtown Killeen, officials here have struggled for years to reverse that trend.
Kevin Shepherd, a consultant hired by the city to create a new comprehensive plan for Killeen, believes the area can be saved. But it won’t happen quickly, and residents and others should temper expectations.
“To bring downtown back, it’s going to take an intentional effort made up of small, incremental steps over time,” he said. “The market is too far gone to expect outside developers to invest in the area, so it has to be cultivated by locals one building and business at a time.”
At Shepherd’s urging, the city has hired a downtown revitalization director. Katlin Kizito’s job is to “help revitalize, revamp and restore economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen” and plan events and develop community partnerships.
“This is something that came up in our downtown workshop that our team suggested and the city leadership has jumped on quickly,” Shepherd said. “The ideal person would build relationships with existing business and property owners to understand their needs and be constantly working to connect investors, entrepreneurs, small developers and Realtors with people wanting to sell or develop their property.”
Downtown Killeen
Today, historic Killeen resembles nothing of classic downtown America, with its green space, event and music venues, bars and microbreweries, art galleries and museums and myriad of shops. Aesthetically, the area has improved, thanks to the city’s nearly $6 million investment in sidewalk construction, rehabilitated streets, lighting and decorative crosswalks.
What’s left, though, is a 70% vacancy rate in downtown properties. Several restaurants and some stores remain open despite a stagnant downtown recovery effort.
“I’ve been here since 2015,” said Isabell Munoc, who owns Rincon de Panama on North Gray Street. “I think this is the best of Killeen. I believe in downtown. This city has a lot, but it’s like we don’t care about downtown Killeen.”
And that’s been the main problem — apathy — Shepherd said.
“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” he said, “but the three big ones in my mind are aggressive expansion to the south (and) not having a single economic development strategy for the community that prioritizes downtown and small businesses or a staff person or department charged with prioritizing downtown program.”
After the Killeen Mall opened in 1981, businesses followed growth to the south. Before that, prostitution in downtown Killeen was a hindrance to businesses but it was too late once the problem was cleaned up.
Foster Lawson opened Chop Shop Hair Studio on North Gray Street in May.
“The rent is cheap, and I didn’t really want to be on Rancier Avenue,” he said.
Killeen, founded in 1882 and now listed with the National Register of Historic Places, was built adjacent to the tracks. Many of the buildings of that era — or parts of them — remain downtown. Stores, banks, churches, cafes and other businesses made up the developing U.S. Army town after Fort Hood was created in 1942 as Camp Hood.
Community efforts
“My plan is to buy the building and make it look better,” Munoc said of her small restaurant on North Gray Street. “It’s beautiful here, and I don’t want to leave Killeen. I want to stay here. We have to keep trying. It’s going to get better, but it’s going to take us all.”
That’s where Kizito’s leadership will come into play, Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.
“It is imperative to have an individual that is dedicated and focused only on the revitalization of the downtown Killeen area,” she said. “The revitalization director would provide support to bringing resources, programs, partnerships, and events to attract more foot traffic to the area.”
Lawson along with Truman Wallace, owner of Sarah’s Kitchen on East Avenue D, agreed that business owners and others must focus on hosting events downtown that drive traffic to the area.
“They do pretty well but I think more needs to be done to bring people downtown,” Lawson said. “If I didn’t have a business down here, I wouldn’t even know about them. They need to do a better job of advertising the events.”
Those who own businesses downtown need to be more consistent on their hours of operation, Wallace said.
“Advertise your business, have your set hours and make sure you stay with your set hours. A lot of people don’t know we’re downtown.”
Infrastructure issues
Another downtown Killeen problem is infrastructure.
“People who come here say that we don’t have main streets and an easy way to get downtown from the highway,” Lawson said.
Downtown Killeen, landlocked by Fort Hood, are isolated from growth to the south. The heart of downtown is two miles from Interstate 14 as directional signs alert visitors to its location on narrow roads and in economically depressed neighborhoods.
That is in contrast to Temple’s downtown area, where a recent $10 million renovation project created a revitalized city center with a public plaza and new businesses. Temple’s downtown is served by major thoroughfares that quickly connect it to Interstate 35, the state’s busiest highway.
“The emphasis on growth to the south is the biggest reason north Killeen has declined,” Shepherd said. “The grocery stores and businesses left because the market was better to the south. These neighborhoods are a huge opportunity, though, because they have the street and lot layout that forms the foundation for great, walkable mixed-use neighborhoods that so many people are looking for, especially younger people who detest the suburbs and want a more affordable, gritty and walkable neighborhood.”