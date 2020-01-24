A boil water notice was issued Friday afternoon for Troy area customers.
Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. issued the notice for customers who live north of FM 935 in the Troy area after water was cut off during maintenance at Plant No. 3.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be boiled brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
The water system will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
If a customer wishes to reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.