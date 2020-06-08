After a six month search, Temple hired Jana Lewellen as its new city secretary.
On Monday, the Temple City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Lewellen, who takes over the job from Lacy Borgeson, who retired in January. Lewellen, a Temple native, was deputy city secretary for Temple from 2011 until 2013.
Temple officials said they expect Lewellen’s first day to be on June 21. She resigned from her current job as city secretary for Robinson, a McLennan County city of more than 11,000.
Lewellen’s starting salary will be $80,017.60. Borgeson’s final salary was $108,638.40.
“We are happy to have the opportunity to hire Ms. Lewellen and I think she will be a good fit for the city of Temple,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “She had said the city of Temple city secretary job was her dream job. She was very happy when I called her with the news that she was the council’s choice to be the next city secretary.”
Lewellen said she and her husband, Jeff, who recently retired as lieutenant from the Robinson Police Department, knew they wanted to be in Temple since they are both natives. The couple moved back to the city six months ago, just as the new city secretary position was being posted.
“We always knew that when (my husband) retired we would come back to the Temple area,” Lewellen said. “We have been in our new house for six months so it could not have been more perfect timing.”
Lewellen said that she never thought she would be able to come back to the city in this position, with many city secretaries keeping their jobs until they retire.
After working as a city secretary in Robinson, Lewellen said she feels comfortable stepping up to help manage a larger city like Temple.
“Typically, when city secretaries go somewhere, they retire there and it is really hard and almost unheard of to be the city secretary in the town you were born and raised in,” Lewellen said. “So, knowing that (the position) came open in my lifetime, just makes me so thrilled.”
Lewellen was chosen out of a group of four applicants who were interviewed by a panel of five city officials and later by Temple City Council members.
City officials said the hiring of Lewellen would not interrupt the issuance of birth and death certificates, which is what happened when Borgeson retired at the start of 2020. The city will continue to issue new certificates using their current paper, which is issued by the state, until Lewellen is able to order and receive the special paper with her name on it.