BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil notice for some customers Wednesday after a water main break on Sweet Gum Drive.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in Sherwood Shores 8 subdivision and Tangle Wood Drive.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water Supply at 254-939-6533 or LaFonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.