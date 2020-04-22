BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — A boil water notice issued Monday for some customers of the city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Supply Co. was lifted Wednesday.
The notice was issued after a water line break and affects customers who draw water from the Tolbert Well, the city said.
“The city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Supply has been notified by Waco Water Labs that all water samples taken for the boil notice issued 4/20/2020 have passed samling requirements,” the supplier said in a statement Wednesday.
Customers with questions can call the Bruceville-Eddy Water Department at 254-859-5700 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The afterhours number is 254-640-0721.