Belton leaders want people, including investors, to think about possibilities to improve the city.
The Imagine Belton Plan, a strategic map of goals for the downtown area, will be presented at a reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Oaks Event Center, 1312 Waco Road in Belton.
To view the plan, visit imaginebelton.com.
The plan, a partnership between the city, Bell County and the Belton Economic Development Corp., focuses on civic improvements, gateway entrances to downtown and other improvements. Residents can review the Imagine Belton Plan online at bit.ly/3OPVkJP.
“The plan represents a marketing vision of the BEDC and it has several goals,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said in April, when the City Council approved the plan objectives. “The plan is to serve as a guide for investment in the core of the Belton community, improve connections into downtown Belton, and utilize a lot of the unique characteristics that we have here, especially Nolan Creek.”
Belton’s Nolan Creek corridor is an attractive recreational space, but the plan highlights how the creek is prone to dangerous flooding that has limited some downtown development.
“By analyzing the existing topography, floodplains and natural space in the plan area, recommendations can be made to minimize flood hazard and improve the safety for downtown users, while providing improved open space and increased development,” the Imagine Belton Plan said. “The Nolan Creek Corridor is a unique element to the city of Belton and is loved by residents, businesses and tourists, and should therefore be a safe accessible space for everyone.”
The Imagine Belton Plan, still considered a work in progress, was developed by BEDC, an advisory committee, and consultants from both Covey Planning and Landscape Architects and KPA Engineers. The process took several months.
“The advisory committee was a group of Belton business leaders and residents who were selected to help guide the planning process,” the Imagine Belton Plan said. “The advisory committee was directly responsible for the development of the plan title and the project goals and objectives. The group met throughout the plan’s development to review and comment on the document content.”
Six sub-districts are outlined in the plan: Central Downtown, South Main, The Fields, North Sixth, West Second and University Heights.
“Dividing the plan into sub-districts allows each unique area to better define its role within downtown and for recommendations to respond to their corresponding issues,” the Imagine Belton Plan said. “The six sub-districts were determined based on delineation of streets, land uses, and character considerations. Each sub-district has key projects and land use recommendations that are intended to guide future development in the area. Together, these sub-districts create a cohesive and connected downtown.”
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor provided input during plan development, according to a city of Belton staff report.
“The parks/trails system, UMHB, and the downtown core are all points of interest within the plan area, and creating a cohesive and easily accessible network will foster a more walkable and vibrant Downtown,” the plan said.
Gateway entrances to downtown, the trail system and UMHB are planned.
Listi said the plan “seeks to build on unique Belton assets and partnerships to achieve meaningful and visible results in … sub-districts in the vicinity of downtown.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter compared the plan to an old Sears catalogue wish list. “It’s a Christmas catalog that you could look at for hours and think, ‘Man we could do this, and we could do that,’” he said in April.