Imagine Belton plan

The Imagine Belton Plan, a strategic map of goals for the downtown area, will be presented at a reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Oaks Event Center, 1312 Waco Road in Belton. To view the plan, visit imaginebelton.com.

 Courtesy

Belton leaders want people, including investors, to think about possibilities to improve the city.

